The 8 Deadly Christmas Heart Symptoms You Must Never Ignore

The 8 Deadly Christmas Heart Conditions You Should Never Ignore

THE HOLIDAY SEASON is all about enjoying our favorite foods and beverages.

However, experts have advised caution, stating that consuming too much eggnog or mulled wine could result in a fatal heart condition.

If untreated, ‘holiday heart syndrome,’ according to David C Gaze, a senior lecturer in chemical pathology at the University of Westminster, can lead to a heart attack.

He explained that atrial fibrillation, or AF, is a condition in which the heart beats irregularly.

Fluttering in the chest is common in people with this, but ignoring it could be fatal, according to him.

When you’re lying down, your heart rate should be between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

When you have AF, however, your heart rate becomes irregular and can reach well above 100 beats per minute.

AF can sometimes go unnoticed, and people with an irregular or quickened heart rate may not even be aware they have it.

Scientists aren’t sure how common the condition is, but it usually occurs after drinking too much alcohol, according to them.

According to Mr. Gaze, the condition affects only a small percentage of people under the age of 30.

“Isolated episodes of it in young people are frequently attributed to endurance exercise, recreational drug use, and obesity,” he said.

He wrote in The Conversation, “However, the most common cause is binge drinking.”

In a study of 16,500 people conducted in Copenhagen, researchers discovered over a thousand cases of AF in men and women.

They discovered that heavy alcohol use was present in 5% of the men studied, and that binge drinkers were 1.5 percent more likely than those who didn’t drink at all or drank moderately to have the condition.

Mr. Gaze said it’s unclear why drinking alcohol causes arrhythmia, but it could be due to a direct toxic effect of alcohol on heart muscle cells or indirect toxic effects from breakdown products (metabolites) on the heart or other organs, such as the endocrine adrenal glands on the top of each kidney.

He stated that there are a variety of reasons why this could occur.

A number of different types of atrial fibrillation exist, including:

“First, alcohol alters the rate of nerve signal transmission across the heart muscle by interfering with nerve conduction.

“Second, alcohol can cause an increase in adrenaline release from the adrenal glands or heart tissue, which can alter the heartbeat and cause arrhythmia.

“Third, fatty acids in the blood rise after drinking alcohol, and are thought to be linked to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.