The agonizing penis pain experienced by men has been discovered to be a rare side effect of Covid.

A MAN’S excruciating penis pain was attributed to a Covid infection, despite doctors’ warnings about the rare side effect.

The Iranian team described how the virus caused blood clotting in the poor man’s shaft in a medical journal.

The unnamed man had been suffering from penile pain for three days before visiting an urologist in Iran, who ordered tests.

The 41-year-old married man told doctors that the discomfort began after he had an erection for sex.

He had not been in any kind of pelvic trauma that could have caused his symptoms.

However, radiologist Seyed Morteza Bagheri and a colleague from Iran University of Medical Sciences reported in Clinical Case Reports that he had a positive Covid PCR test three weeks before.

His Covid illness was not unusual in any way.

He only had minor symptoms like a fever, cough, and fatigue and didn’t require any medication.

Blood clotting in a vein that runs along the top of the shaft was discovered during tests at the hospital.

The vein runs the length of the penis and is responsible for delivering oxygenated blood to the organ.

Because of a clot halfway along the penis, an ultrasound revealed “no flow in the vein.”

Rivaroxaban, an anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots, was immediately prescribed by doctors.

“Patient’s symptoms were completely gone two months after starting the treatment, and he had no penile pain during erection or sexual disturbances anymore,” the doctors wrote.

Mr Morteza Bagheri wrote that everything was in working order “down there.”

The man did, however, experience some pain at the site of the blood clotting when put under pressure.

Over the course of the pandemic, scientists discovered that the coronavirus is responsible for more than just respiratory symptoms.

Another of its properties is that it makes blood more likely to clot.

In fact, it’s a common cause of death.

Mr Morteza Bagheri wrote, “Roughly 20% – 50% of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 infection have abnormal coagulation tests.”

However, he stated that the type of blood clotting this patient had was extremely uncommon.

It usually happens to people who have a blood clotting disorder.

If the blood clot breaks off and travels to the lungs, causing pulmonary embolism, it could be fatal.

“Our patient is the first reported case of deep dorsal penile vein thrombosis following COVID-19 infection,” Mr Morteza Bagheri said.

Another vein, the superficial dorsal penile vein, has been found to be thrombosed.

