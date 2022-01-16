The Aldi versions of Pot Noodle, Nutella, McCoys, and other items are compared to the originals, with some claiming to be “even better.”

Aldi versions of Pot Noodle, Nutella, McCoys, and other items are compared to the originals, with some claiming to be “even better.”

Adam Maidment of the Manchester Evening News conducted a taste test that yielded some unexpected results.

Branded food products have a special place in the market, as they are the first thing that comes to mind when people think of a specific product.

In the supermarket aisles, Jacobs cream crackers, KitKats, and Walkers crisps all get the spotlight in this way.

Retailers, on the other hand, have long offered customers their own take on branded favorites, usually at a lower price – and when the results are good, customers don’t notice the difference.

The Manchester Evening News went to their local stores to try some of the most popular snack brands, then looked for their own-brand equivalents.

Tesco provided the branded items, while Aldi provided the non-branded alternatives.

When the products were put to the test, Adam Maidment of the MEN had this to say about them.

“Looking at the two Nutella pots and Aldi’s own Nutoka is like playing a game of Spot the Difference – they’re almost identical, besides the obvious yet ever-so-subtle name change,” Adam said.

“But, putting all appearances aside, do they actually taste any different? Well, they do in a way.”

He claims that both Nutella (£2.90 at Tesco) and Nutoka (£1.09 at Aldi) claim to contain 13% hazelnuts in their ingredients, but that the Aldi version is more noticeable.

Aldi’s version “definitely smells and tastes more nutty in flavor,” whereas Nutella “has a far richer chocolate taste,” according to Adam.

“Both are enjoyable and do pretty much the same thing,” he continued, “but I guess it comes down to whether you prefer more hazelnut or chocolate flavors on your morning slice of toast?”

“For me, the original wins by a hair, but I was very impressed with Aldi’s version, and it’s certainly less expensive.”

“Nutella is the victor!”

Adam admitted that he wouldn’t rush to eat Pot Noodles, but because he’s a “team player and committed,” he dutifully dug in.

“I get an underwhelming cardboard-esque smell of dry noodles when I open the Snack Noodles (priced at 42p at Aldi).”

“It’s not particularly appetizing,” he admitted, “but it’s exactly what I was expecting.”

“When I opened the 80p Pot Noodle, I was pleasantly surprised.”

