The average Brit now goes 10 days without eating meat per month.

Young people are leading the charge against meat consumption by going vegetarian for 12 days a month, compared to seven days for the older generation.

According to a study, more and more Britons are becoming part-time vegetarians, with the average adult abstaining from meat for ten days each month.

In the coming years, most people expect their number of meat-free days to increase by 50%, thanks to the fast-growing trend toward plant-based foods.

According to research conducted by Jack and Bry, a pioneering gourmet plant-based food company, one in five Britons still eats meat every day of the week.

Young people are leading the charge against meat consumption by eating vegetarian for 12 days per month, compared to seven days for the older generation.

Unsurprisingly, Londoners eat the most meat in the UK, 15 days per month, while residents of Newcastle and the north-east eat the least, seven days per month.

Millions of adults say they would give up meat completely, but one out of every five are put off by the cost or the fact that vegan and vegetarian food is bland.

Others say they’d miss their favorite meat dishes too much, with roast chicken, bacon, and roast beef topping the list.

“Half of all sales of meat-free alternatives are not to vegetarians and vegans, but to people who enjoy meat on occasion,” said Bryony Tinn-Disbury, founder and CEO of Jack and Bry.

“We anticipate that the number of meat-free days will continue to rise, as evidenced by our survey.”

“Meat-free alternatives can be anything but bland and tasteless for those who are hesitant to give them a try.

Our goal at Jack and Bry is to create the tastiest plant-based meat on the planet.

“We make delicious jackfruit-based burgers, sausages, mince, and other plant-based meats.”