The best diets for weight loss in 2022

Diets that will help you lose weight in 2022

You’re not alone if you feel like you’re 90% chocolate right now.

Most of us start the new year feeling sluggish, clogged (understandably) with cheese, and worried about the fact that we’ve probably spent the previous month or so drinking too much and not moving enough.

As a result, we greet the new year with a flurry of resolutions, swearing off sugar, bread, meat, and crisps in one fell swoop, only to reintroduce them all by the second week of January.

It’s an annual cycle that many of us can’t seem to break, and dieting can be a world of yo-yoing and guilt, but if you’re determined to lose weight in 2022, these popular diets might be a good place to start.

Dr. Carrie Ruxton, a dietitian from the Health and Food Supplements Information Service (HSIS), also gave her opinion on each:

The Ketogenic diet is high in fat and low in carbohydrates.

In fact, on the keto diet, you consume less than 50 grams of carbohydrates per day (such as pasta, bread, and potatoes), as well as 40-50 grams of protein for women and 50-60 grams for men.

Non-starchy vegetables (lots of greens!) and fat (from olive oil, butter, and avocados, to leaving the rind on your bacon) are used to bulk up meals.

The goal is to keep blood sugar (glucose) levels safe but low while losing weight through ketosis, which occurs when the body produces energy by burning fat.

“This very low carb diet is a more extreme version of Atkins, and it supposedly helps cut body fat by causing your body to go into ketosis (where fat is burned),” explains Dr. Carrie.

“However, it’s no more effective for weight loss than a moderate carb diet and, because it’s so restrictive, it can be difficult to stick to when eating out.”

“Because the diet is low in fibre, which can cause constipation, consider taking a psyllium supplement or a probiotic to help support your gut health.”

“People who have a family history of heart disease or stroke should avoid the high fat content.”

The Mediterranean people’s long lives and healthy hearts have long been lauded – and it’s not just because of all that sunshine.

Although it’s a bit of a catch-all term, this diet is generally based on the healthy lifestyle habits of people who live in France, Greece, Italy, and Spain.

That means plenty of seasonal fruits, vegetables, and pulses, as well as more fish and less meat, and – you’ll be relieved to hear – plenty of pasta and bread.

Olive oil is also an important ingredient, whether you’re making a salad or a sauce.

