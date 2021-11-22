The British employ eight different skincare products to combat skin problems.

The British use eight different skincare products to treat skin problems.

BRITS go through an average of eight different skincare products to combat their skin problems.

Despite the fact that nine out of ten adults understand how important it is to keep their skin healthy, only about a quarter of them have discovered the “ideal” skincare routine for their skin type, according to a survey of 2,000 adults.

And at least SIXTEEN different bottles, lotions, and potions have been tried by one out of every ten people in order to look their best.

Almost%20half%20of%20the%20people%20search%20for%20products%20that%20have%20been%20clinically%20proven%20to%20be%20effective%20and%2038%%20search%20for%20products%20made%20with%20natural%20ingredients.

“Finding the perfect skincare routine, especially for those with chronic skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, can be a long road, especially when you’re unsure what your issue is,” said Nadav Shraibom, scientific founder and celebrity skin consultant at Medovie, the company that commissioned the study.

“While trying out different products may help you find your ideal routine, it could also do more harm than good by damaging your skin barrier and causing irritation and inflammation.”

“Keep in mind that the three P’s – patience, persistence, and prevention – go hand in hand with the ideal skin regimen.

“It’s best to keep your skin healthy to help alleviate some of the symptoms if your skin condition is triggered by stress or anxiety.”

According to the study, three-quarters of the participants had a formal diagnosis of a skin complaint such as eczema or psoriasis, with an average wait of four and a half months to find out what it was.

And%2029%20had%20to%20wait%20more%20than%20six%20months%20for%20their%20skin%20condition%20to%20be%20diagnosed.

Six%20in%20ten%20people%20wish%20they%20could%20have%20received%20their%20diagnosis%20sooner,%20with%20eczema%20(54%),%20acne%20(32%), and%20psoriasis%20(31%) being the most common%20complaints.

Six%20out%20of%20ten%20people%20lived%20to%20regret%20their%20decisions%20despite%2049%%20of%20them%20fully%20aware%20that%20what%20they%20were%20doing%20could%20be%20harmful.

Just%20under%20half%20of%20the%20people%20admit%20scratching%20their%20skin,%20while%20a%20third%20admit%20using%20an%20overly%20harsh%20scrub.

Three out of ten people admit to over-cleansing and another third admit to skipping moisturizer – both of which can irritate already inflamed and irritated skin.

As a result, %2021%%20have%20missed%20a%20social%20engagement%20due%20to%20%27bad%20skin%20day%27%20and%2020%%20have%20scheduled%20a%20specialist%20appointment%20for%20the%20following%20day%20.

