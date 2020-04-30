The chief physician of the White House: Ramsdevir has shown a clear effect in treating Corona patients

Anthony Fuchi, the chief physician at the White House, confirmed that Ramsdevir has shown a clear effect in treating Corona patients, according to urgent news broadcast by Sky News earlier.

The chief physician at the White House added that good results for Ebola in the treatment of corona.

Earlier, Johns Hopkins University confirmed that corona virus deaths in the United States of America exceeded the US death toll in the Vietnam War..

Corona virus infection in the United States of America exceeded the threshold of one million infections, recording 1,022,259 infections, and 57,862 thousand died so far, while 139,927 thousand recovered, according to statistics. worldometers.infoThere were 3,105,559 injuries worldwide, 214,429 deaths, and 943,542,000 recovered..

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections with the emerging coronavirus around the world has broken the barrier of 3 million, and nearly 80% of them in Europe and the United States, according to a statistic prepared by “Agence France Presse”, which revealed that at least 3 million, 3 thousand and 344 people around The world has been plagued by the epidemic, since it first appeared in central China last December, and 209,388 of these infected people have died from the deadly virus..

Many countries are seeking to alleviate the measures they have taken in earlier times to prevent the outbreak of the new Corona virus; some have already begun, while others have developed future plans to gradually reduce.