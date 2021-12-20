The Christmas-time police murders that rocked Glasgow in the 1960s

After robbing a bank in Linwood, one of their ex-colleagues was spotted with a suspicious package, which led to the murder of two officers in Glasgow.

An ex-police officer, who was imprisoned until 2002, was in charge of the horrifying case.

A group of police officers saw an old friend carrying a suspicious metal box a few days after Christmas in 1969.

Two of them were killed just hours later.

Howard Wilson, an old friend, had left the City of Glasgow police force in 1968 after failing to reach the rank of sergeant.

Wilson opened a greengrocer in the Mount Florida area, but it was failing despite his efforts – and the bills were piling up.

He and two other ex-cops, Ian Donaldson and John Sim, devised a plan to solve their financial problems before long.

They all spoke of their money problems after a few too many pints in the pub; each of the three had left the police force and was married with children; the gang realized they had the same problem and joked about robbing a bank and splitting the money.

Unlike most of us, who wake up the next morning regretting what we said the night before, the three men thought their plan was coming together.

The trio devised a strategy and set to work.

Sim, a Bearsden Gun Club member, bought a pistol from one of his peers.

Archie McGeachie, a getaway driver, was brought in as a fourth member of the team.

The first robbery took place on July 16, 1969.

The gentlemen entered the British Linen Bank in Williamwood, Renfrewshire, dressed in three-piece suits with stockings covering their faces.

“This will only take a few minutes,” Sim said, holding the staff at gunpoint. “If no one does anything stupid, no one will get hurt.”

They ripped the phone from the wall, bound and blindfolded the employees, and forced their way into the manager’s office.

The squad made off with over £20,000 from the bank that day, leaving police baffled.

After a few months, the group was once again cash-strapped, and McGeachie had jumped ship, no longer willing to participate.

