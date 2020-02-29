«The circle with possible infected people multiplies»

The health department had definitely known about the first Basel Corona patient since Thursday afternoon. This may be the reason why the DG has postponed the announced information about the corona virus and its impact on the upcoming carnival from Thursday to Friday. Anne Tschudin, spokeswoman for the DG, did not confirm this on request.

The first two confirmed cases increase the likelihood that the carnival could be canceled. It would be the first time since World War II.

100 registered children

But the carnival is the lesser problem in this case. The patient works in a daycare center with around 100 registered children. “Because of the current vacation, only a part of the children was present in the daycare and had closer contact with the now tested positive supervisor,” writes the health department in a message.

The children who were looked after by the sick daycare worker now have to be quarantined for two weeks. Therefore, one is in close contact with the parents, Tschudin told BaZ: “The parents are informed so that they can classify the incident and so that they know what to do if their child and / or they develop symptoms.” In addition to the children, their siblings, parents and anyone else who has been in contact with them may also be at risk of contracting the corona virus.

The Basel pandemic plan

What does this mean for those affected and how many people could have contracted the virus?

Tschudin says: «Our specialists are in the process of getting an overview. We are in the contact clarification phase. But of course, the circle with possible people who could have been infected multiplies. » The health department is in the process of “telephoning” people who have been in contact with the woman or the children. Tschudin says evasively whether the siblings and parents are now in quarantine: “Our social medicine specialists are about to explain to parents how they have to implement this and what that means exactly.” The situation is not that easy for adults, after all, they would have to go shopping or work.

The canton has a pandemic plan for cases with influenza viruses such as the corona virus. According to the paper, people who have been in contact with the infected woman – including medical personnel – may need to be quarantined. Such segregation measures can usually be carried out at home.