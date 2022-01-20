The complete list of 20 Omicron symptoms has CHANGED – these are the warning signs you should not ignore.

The complete list of 20 Omicron symptoms has CHANGED – these are the warning signs you must not ignore.

The top 20 Omicron symptoms list has been updated, and two new signs of the variant that you should be aware of have been added.

The ZOE Covid Symptom Study app has been used by Brits to record how they feel before and after testing positive.

Knowing what symptoms they have when infected with the variant is especially useful because it allows others to look for signs that they, too, may be sick.

Every week, the study’s experts reveal the top 20 symptoms seen in Britons.

Earache and unusual joint points were added to the list this week, while depression and loss of smell were removed.

Symptoms like a runny nose, headache, fatigue, altered smell, and missing meals are still in the top 20.

“We have things like cough at number six, and other ones there that you might recognize worth looking at,” Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid Study app, said.

“You’ve got all these muscle aches, strange odors, missed meals, chest pain, earache, and a slew of other symptoms.”

Cough, fatigue, and headache were the top three symptoms reported by the Office for National Statistics.

These differ from the NHS’s three main coronavirus symptoms, which haven’t changed since Covid arrived in March 2020.

The key symptoms of Covid, according to the NHS, are a new persistent cough, loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature.

However, if you suspect you have Covid based on any known symptoms, you should get a test, isolate for five days, and take lateral flows to be released.

While Covid isn’t for everyone, most people who have experienced it describe it as a cold-like illness.

Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

It comes as the number of cases of the variant begins to decline, though the number of cases remains high.

As Boris Johnson ripped up Plan B restrictions, the Government’s daily Covid cases fell by another 16% last night compared to the previous week.

Yesterday, the UK Health and Security Agency reported 108,069 new Covid infections, down from 129,587 the day before.

The total number of cases reported in the past week (652,469) is down 37% from the previous week’s total.

“It’s fantastic to see cases dropping so quickly,” Prof Spector added.

“While it’s easy to believe the worst is behind us, our health-care system is still broken…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.