The complete list of Omicron symptoms is revealed, as well as how long they last.

The complete list of Omicron symptoms, as well as how long they last, has been revealed.

The symptoms that you are most likely to experience are around 20 Omicron.

This isn’t to say there won’t be others, but these have been the most commonly reported by those who have caught the variant.

They recorded their symptoms on the ZOE Covid Study, with runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and a sore throat remaining in the top five.

A hoarse voice, chills or shivers, brain fog, feeling dizzy, skipping meals, and feeling down are among the top 20 symptoms.

With a shorter incubation period than Delta, the symptoms appear to appear faster.

Those who are exposed to Omicron are likely to develop symptoms within two to five days.

Professor Tim Spector said that anyone with cold-like symptoms is very likely to have Omicron, which lasts on average five days.

“Over 50% of people with a cold-like symptom have PCR-proven Covid,” he said.

“It’ll be interesting to see if this changes once the schools resume.”

“It shows that the restrictions, social distancing, and possibly mask wearing had a greater impact on colds and flu than Omicron, which is even more effective at infecting us.”

“It does appear that these symptoms are of a shorter duration than Delta symptoms.”

“People are experiencing symptoms for a shorter period of time, particularly in the first week.

“If people test negative with lateral flow tests at the end of those five days, it appears that the infection and recovery time is shorter.”

Most people’s symptoms lasted three to five days, according to an emergency physician-in-chief at the New York PresbyterianWeill Cornell Medical Center.

They are milder in vaccinated people, according to him, with the unvaccinated people suffering the most.

“A lot of these patients are not having symptoms for the 10 to 12 days that I saw when there were no vaccinations,” Dr. Rahul Sharma said.

“What I can tell you is that unvaccinated patients are almost always sicker.”

“Those are the patients who are more likely to be admitted to the hospital.”