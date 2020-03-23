The corona virus does not come from laboratory science

US researchers have examined the new corona virus to determine whether it could have been man-made. The answer is clear.

It is one of the most persistent conspiracy theories about the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The thesis that dark powers had artificially created the cause of the Covid 19 pandemic and then intentionally or not released it on humanity. Western conspiracy theorists suspect the Chinese are behind it, while in Iran and China the Americans are branded as virus manufacturers.

But they are all wrong. Because the virus comes from nature. This was the result of a study by the private and nonprofit biomedical research organization Scripps Research. To do this, the researchers in the genome of Sars-CoV-2 tracked its development and compared its structure with that of other corona viruses.

Special framework

One of the clearest signs of a natural origin of the virus is its molecular structure, the backbone of the virus, so to speak. This basic structure differs significantly from all previously known corona viruses that can make people ill, as the researchers write in the journal “Nature Medicine”.

The basic structure is much more like that of viruses, as found in bats or pangolins. The researchers write in a message that an artificially generated virus, on the other hand, would be based on the structure of a pathogen, the effects of which have been confirmed in humans.

Efficient cell infestation

The researchers also found what they were looking for in the virus docking mechanism. In order to be able to infect a cell, coronaviruses have proteins that protrude outwards from the virus envelope, so-called spike proteins. You can dock and penetrate cells on the outer wall. Sars-CoV-2’s spike protein attaches to a protein (ACE2), which is responsible for regulating blood pressure – and is extremely efficient. According to the researchers, this perfection is clear evidence of natural evolution. Because computer analyzes would not have actually rated this type of binding as particularly efficient.

Kristians Andersen, immunologist and microbiologist at Scripps Research, said in a message: “These two properties of the virus, the mutations in the docking mechanism and its special backbone, rule out laboratory manipulation as a possible source for Sars-CoV-2.”

Where did the virus become dangerous?

The analysis of the genetic material has also provided information on how the virus from the animal world could spread to humans. One possible scenario is that in the course of natural selection in animals, the virus developed into a pathogen for humans and then spread to humans.

In a second scenario, a harmless virus could have spread from animals to humans and then become a disease-causing agent within the population. At the moment it is impossible to say which scenario is the more likely. However, researchers want to know this urgently, as it could help to understand and predict future outbreaks.

