The coronavirus death lag explained: How it can take weeks for fatality to be recorded

The rate of coronavirus infections is starting to slow in the UK, figures suggest – but it could take weeks before death rates fall.

This is because there can be more than a three-week lag between the time someone is diagnosed with the virus, their symptoms become deadly and the death is recorded.

The number of people dying in hospital with coronavirus is still doubling every three-and-a-half days despite confirmed cases and hospitalisations are slowing down.

Scientists say the death rate will also fall, but they warn Britain could still suffer a record high number of casualties in the coming days due to the lag.

It takes several days for a coronavirus patient to develop symptoms, and as long as a fortnight for the infection to become a life-threatening illness.

If the patient succumbs to the illness, the death has to be recorded and reported and the family notified. This process that can take up to three days.

The reporting delay means that once the UK has passed the peak of the outbreak, it may take several days for the death rate to reflect this.

The UK today announced 3,802 new positive coronavirus tests – 2,101 fewer than 5,903 yesterday and only the second time since March that the number has been below 4,000.

The number of new cases is also lower than it was for almost all of last week, suggesting the draconian social restrictions are working.

More than 51,000 people have now been diagnosed with the infection in the UK. Officials also declared 439 more deaths, taking the total to 5,373.

The number of people dying of COVID-19 has now fallen for two days in a row and today dropped 30 per cent from 621 yesterday.

Today’s death count is the lowest since March 31, last Tuesday, when it was 381, and marks a 39 per cent fall from the UK’s worst day so far, Saturday, when the deaths of 708 people were recorded.

Falling figures may be a reason to be cheerful, but experts have warned against pinning too much significance to day-by-day numbers.

Statistics recorded on Sundays and published on Mondays have, since the outbreak in the UK began, been routinely followed by an upward surge on Tuesday. Last Monday’s figure was 13 per cent lower than Sunday’s.

Over the past three weeks, the number of new deaths reported has been doubling every three-and-a-half days. Scientists expect this to continue.

NHS England revealed 403 more deaths have been recorded in its hospitals, among people aged between 35 and 106. All but 15 of them had other health problems.

Scotland, which was the first to declare new cases today, noted 255 new positive tests and just four new deaths, taking its totals to 222 and 3,961.

Wales declared a further 302 cases and 27 more deaths, meaning it has now had 3,499 positive tests and 193 people have died.

The majority of the deaths happened in London again, with a total of 129, followed by 75 in the Midlands, 67 in the North East and Yorkshire, 44 in the East of England, 43 in the North West, 27 in the South West and 18 in the South East.

Hopes are rising across Europe now that governments’ drastic lockdown measures are working.

Italy yesterday recorded its lowest one-day death toll in two weeks – since March 20 – with 525 fatalities announced.

Spain today revealed its fewest deaths in a day since March 24 (637) and Germany announced its lowest number in a week (92).

The tumbling figures – if they carry on – show that strict government policies telling people to remain at home unless necessary are stopping the virus from spreading.

And some countries in Europe have already started to draw up plans for their exits from lockdown, with Austria setting targets to start reopening businesses after the Easter weekend.

Austria today became the first country to set out detailed plans for ending the standstill, with smaller shops re-opening on April 14 and larger ones on May 1.

Denmark also plans to start lifting restrictions after Easter, but wants people to ‘work in a more staggered way’ to avoid crowding into trains and buses.

Meanwhile Germany is willing to re-open schools on a regional basis and allow a limited number of people into restaurants if the infection rate stays sufficiently low. There have been more than 100,000 cases diagnosed in Germany.

In Italy, which has been under lockdown longer than any other European country, officials are talking about a ‘phase two’ where society learns to ‘live with the virus’ by wearing masks and carrying out more tests.

Italy and Germany are among the countries looking at smartphone tracking, which could allow them to jump on new outbreaks without sending everyone back inside.

All of those countries, along with Spain, have seen signs of improvement in their recent figures which offer hope that the crisis is past its peak. That moment is still to come for Britain and America, which are bracing for one of their bleakest weeks.

However, health officials across Europe warn that life cannot go back ‘from 0 to 100’ immediately and many lockdown measures will remain in place for several more weeks at least.

Italy is openly talking about a ‘phase two’ in which society will have to ‘create the conditions to live with the virus’ until a vaccine is developed.

Health minister Roberto Speranza says more testing and a beefed-up local health system would be necessary to allow an easing of the lockdown.

He said social distancing would have to remain in place, with more widespread use of personal protective equipment such as face masks.

Testing and ‘contact tracing’ would be extended, including with the use of smartphone apps, in order to contain new outbreaks.

A network of hospitals would also be set up which are specifically dedicated to virus patients, after doctors on existing wards described having to make life-or-death decisions over access to intensive care.

‘There are difficult months ahead. Our task is to create the conditions to live with the virus,’ at least until a vaccine is developed, the health minister told La Repubblica newspaper.

The national lockdown, strictly limiting people’s movements and freezing all non-essential economic activity, will officially last until at least April 13 but it is widely expected to be extended.