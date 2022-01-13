The council has turned down the East End Bowling Club’s ‘lifeline’ application to build homes.

The plans to build a four-story building on land at the Belvidere Bowling Club were rejected by council planners because they did not fit in with the surrounding area.

On behalf of Parkhead Housing Association, the firm had requested permission to construct homes for social rent.

However, the proposal was rejected by planners for a variety of reasons, including the fact that the development would not blend in with its surroundings.

They also discovered that the plans had not been “adequately screened for flood risk,” that they did not “provide access to good quality recreational open space,” and that they lacked adequate cycle parking.

“The proposed development is not considered to better serve the local community or enhance the value of the space,” the rejection letter said.

SIM intended to construct a four-story building with a mix of one and two bedroom apartments.

“This development, in addition to providing additional affordable housing for the area, provides the [bowling]club with a capital receipt that represents an economic lifeline, helping it fund the ongoing refurbishment of the clubhouse and the installation of new drainage on the active playing green that will remain,” according to the application.

Other clubs have “had to close due to a lack of both members and the income required to maintain upkeep of their facility,” according to planning documents, and Belvidere Bowling Club members were “keen to secure the long-term future of their club.”

The club has been in existence since 1861, but membership has declined in recent years.

Members currently use only one of the two bowling greens.

“To ensure the club’s future, they decided to offer the unused bowling green for sale in order to raise funds,” the plans stated.

“In order to protect a centuries-old institution, the development of the front London Road facing green is therefore critical.”

SIM thought the application demonstrated “the positive impact that the proposed development will have” on the surrounding area, as well as providing “much needed housing of this type within Glasgow’s East End.”