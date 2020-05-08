The Courthouses reopen this Monday, May 11

As announced these days by the Keeper of the Seals, Justice must resume normal activity and try to make up for the pending files. Thus, from Monday, May 11, the courts will reopen with appropriate sanitary measures. It is also planned for the Pointe-à-Pitre courthouse which will welcome litigants seeking information and those summoned for hearings. But beware, the latter must present themselves without their loved ones, only with their lawyers. Hélène Jude, President of the TGI of Pointe-à-Pitre.

Promotions