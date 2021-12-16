The Covid travel rules in UK holiday hotspots: entry requirements for France, Spain, the United States, and Italy

In response to Omicron, the majority of the UK's most popular holiday destinations have implemented new travel rules – here's the most up-to-date information.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant has resulted in a slew of new travel restrictions in the UK and abroad, ranging from expensive testing to outright bans.

In response to the variant, the majority of the UK’s most popular holiday destinations have implemented new travel rules.

This could indicate that entry restrictions have changed or that the rules for using Covid passes to enter restaurants and other public places have become more stringent.

The current entry requirements and Covid pass rules for the UK’s most popular vacation destinations are listed below.

Entry begins on Saturday, December 18th.

From Saturday, December 18th, all vacationers are prohibited.

Only French citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate family members, as well as those on urgent business, will be permitted entry.

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must take a PCR test 24 hours before departure (rather than the previous 48 hours).

They must also quarantine for 48 hours or until a negative result from a mandatory arrival test is received.

Before Saturday, December 18th, you must enter.

Vaccination is required for vacationers.

Children aged 12 and up who are traveling with a vaccinated adult are not required to be vaccinated.

Passengers over the age of 12 must have a negative PCR or antigen test result.

For fully vaccinated travelers, tests must be taken no more than 48 hours before travel, and for those who are not fully vaccinated, tests must be taken no more than 24 hours before travel.

Services and public spaces

Everyone over the age of 12 must show proof of their Covid “passe sanitaire” status, which can be obtained in one of three ways:

This is required for access to recreational facilities (bars, restaurants, museums, and cinemas), hospitals, and long-distance public transportation.

Vaccinations are required for vacationers.

Children under the age of 17 are exempt.

All passengers aged two and up must submit a negative test taken no more than one calendar day prior to flight departure or proof of recovery from Covid within the previous 90 days.

Spaces and services available to the public

There is no federal mandate that applies to the entire United States of America.

State, county, and city rules may differ.

In New York City, for example, those aged five and up must have a full vaccination before entering public spaces.

For those aged 12 and up, vaccination proof is required.

There is no requirement for fully vaccinated people or children to be tested.

