The current state of four key Omicron numbers that are threatening Christmas restrictions

The current state of four key Omicron numbers that threaten Christmas restrictions

As Omicron spreads across the country, Britons are fearful of more restrictions being imposed by panicked ministers.

People are rushing to get their boosters and stay safe from the variant as we approach a long-awaited family Christmas.

Experts, on the other hand, are calling for more stringent lockdown measures, in addition to the Plan B restrictions imposed two weeks ago.

Household mixing bans, social distancing, and pub curfews have all been proposed, but ministers have refused to rule them out.

It’s sparked speculation that Brits could be put on a circuit breaker lockdown after Christmas or in the run-up to it, with more crunch talks scheduled for today.

Boris Johnson revealed the four key numbers earlier this month that he claimed would determine whether England required additional restrictions.

“[We will be] guided by hard medical data around four – vaccine efficacy, Omicron severity, speed or spread, and rate of hospitalizations,” he said.

“We’ll keep an eye on the data and keep it under review, and we’ll keep our heads down in the face of the virus.”

“As soon as it’s clear that boosters can hold Omicron and we’ve boosted enough, we’ll be able to resume normal operations.”

The best defense against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries said.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible strain.”

To make the rollout as smooth and quick as possible

Boosters reduce the risk of Omicron-related serious illness by up to 86 percent, according to newer research.

Blood samples from jabbed individuals were tested against the mutant strain by top scientists.

Experts from Imperial College London discovered that three doses still provided high levels of protection against Omicron in terms of needing hospital treatment, but their ability to prevent mild infection declined.

“Our findings demonstrate the importance of providing booster doses,” said researcher Professor Azra Ghani.

In the UK, we’re in a good position because booster doses were recently rolled out to the highest-risk groups.

“The better the impact, the more they can get out and the faster they can get out.”

So far, only one person in the United Kingdom has died from Omicron, with early indications that the variant is…

