The death of the Egyptian “Continent Doctor” with “Corona” virus in Britain

With the death of Dr. Atallah, the number of deaths working in the field of health care in Britain rises to about 119 at least due to the pandemic of the new Corona virus, including 11 doctors, most of whom are of Arab descent.

Medhat Atallah moved from Egypt to work in Britain about 20 years ago, and his colleagues described him as a “very special human being” and a “true hero of the British National Health Authority”.

In a statement, the Medical Director of Doncaster Hospitals and Bassetlaw’s Education, Tim Noble, and the CEO, Richard Parker, the Egyptian doctor, said: “Our colleague Dr. Atallah, who is very popular and appreciated, was a very distinguished human being who practiced the medical profession on three continents throughout his career. , Which saved many lives. “

The statement added: “He was a man of great respect, and we will all miss him greatly.”

The British Health Authority also named Dr. Atallah, who joined the medical staff in 2014 and was working as a Geriatric Consultant at Royal Doncaster Hospital’s Grisley Unit.

“We have been fortunate to have worked with him for many years before that, since he arrived in the United Kingdom in the early 2000s, where he has cared for many elderly patients in hospitals throughout northern England,” the statement said.

The statement added: “We would also like to thank the doctors of Medhat, who provided health care to him during his illness, and who did everything in their power to save his life while he was bravely struggling with Covid’s disease 19.”

The British Health Authority statement continued: “We offer our warm condolences to Dr. Atallah’s brother, sister, and loved ones in Egypt, and we ask the media to respect their desires during this very difficult time.”

My condolences to the people of Atallah were posthumous on social media.

A colleague of the Egyptian doctor described the departure of a “hero” in the National Health Authority and that it is a fatal loss for geriatrics.

He wrote a message of condolence on the authority’s official website, saying: “Rest your soul in peace, wonderful man. Your medical visits to patients who struggle with time were painted in gold, making them smile a lot, it is truly a huge loss for aging medicine.”

Another wrote: “God bless Dr. Atallah, he was a true hero in the National Health Authority, my heartfelt sympathy and my heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues. I know that the departure of Doctor Atallah will shatter everyone’s hearts.”

