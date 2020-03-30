The death of the first doctor of the Corona virus in Egypt .. This is what he wrote last

Books – Ahmed Jumaa:

The Physicians Syndicate, Dr. Ahmed Al-Louwah, mourned a professor and head of the Medical Analysis Department at Al-Azhar University, who died of his infection with the new Virus Corona (Covid-19) at the Isolation Hospital in Ismailia yesterday.

The Youth Committee of the Syndicate called for the deceased with mercy and his family with patience and solace. She said: “The heroes of Egypt’s doctors face death by infection every day in front of this fierce epidemic, and we continue to work for the safety and health of this honorable people.”

The last thing the late doctor wrote on his personal account was an invitation to citizens to stay in the homes for two weeks.

Also read:

Details of the death of the first doctor in Corona: he mixed with an injured person and isolated himself in his home

Adviser to the President: “The Corona crisis is a national issue and most deaths were for the elderly.”