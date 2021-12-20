The death toll from Omicron in the United Kingdom has risen to 12, with 104 people in hospital as a result of concerns about Christmas restrictions.

Dominic Raab said this morning that the UK’s Omicron death toll has risen to 12, with 104 patients in hospital with the variant.

It comes as the Prime Minister is locked in a battle with ministers and experts over tightening Christmas restrictions.

Scientists are concerned about the rapid spread of the disease, fearing that hospitals will become overburdened if cases continue to rise.

The country now has 37,101 infections, with total Covid cases at an all-time high.

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson confirmed that the PM will convene a meeting of his senior cabinet ministers at 2 p.m. today to discuss the next steps.

“At this time, we are still monitoring the data and keeping a close eye on it,” they said.

“At the earliest possible opportunity, we will inform the public if any additional measures are required.”

The best defense against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary evidence, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries said.

It’s our best line of defense against this highly contagious new variant.”

Despite convening a critical Cabinet meeting, it is understood that Mr Johnson is not planning to announce any new Covid restrictions today.

After top ministers demanded more time to examine the latest Omicron data, the PM has called a halt to a press conference.

Significant advancements include:

They want to double-check the numbers before rubber-stamping any new curbs, which they fear will bring Christmas down with a sledgehammer.

Dominic Raab, on the other hand, warned this morning that the situation was changing “hour by hour,” implying that more measures were on the way.

More restrictions will not be imposed by Christmas, the Deputy Prime Minister said, adding that there are no “hard and fast guarantees.”

If forced, he said ministers would pull the trigger “earlier rather than later.”

He also hammered the government’s argument that vaccines are the most effective weapon in our arsenal by urging everyone to get their booster shots.

However, there are growing concerns that the government will impose new temporary restrictions, potentially disrupting holiday plans.

An unscheduled meeting is being briefed by Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, and Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer…

