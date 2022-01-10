The decline in daily UK Covid cases has stalled, with 142,224 new infections reported, but deaths have decreased.

The decline in daily UK Covid cases has stalled, with 142,224 new infections reported but fewer deaths.

A ADDITIONAL 142,224 coronavirus infections were reported today, marking the first increase in days.

There were 141,472 cases reported yesterday, and 146,390 people tested positive on Saturday.

Unfortunately, another 77 people died 28 days after testing positive, bringing the total death rate in the UK to 150,230.

However, this is down from the 97 fatalities reported yesterday, as well as the 313 deaths reported on Saturday and 229 deaths reported on Friday.

With today’s infection update, the total case rate in the UK has risen to 14,617,314.

On Friday, 178,250 British citizens tested positive, followed by 179,756 on Thursday and 194,747 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the number of cases reported reached a new high of 218,724; however, since then, the number has steadily decreased.

Omicron infections are milder, according to experts, and many are now advising us to ‘learn to live’ with it.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

Medics have urged people to keep coming forward for their vaccines, and it has been revealed that pregnant women who do not get their vaccines risk giving birth prematurely.

According to the most recent research, Covid vaccines are safe for expectant mothers and their babies.

“If you catch Covid and you’re unvaccinated and pregnant, especially in the last trimester, there’s a 20% risk of a premature birth,” JCVI’s Professor Jeremy Brown said this morning.

Between May and October 2021, 96.3 percent of pregnant women admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms were unvaccinated, according to data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System.

Around one in every five women hospitalized with the virus had their babies delivered prematurely and rushed to the neonatal unit, with a third of them (33%) requiring assistance with breathing.

Dr. Zoe Williams, a Sun columnist, said today that getting your flu shot is the most important thing you can do for your health this winter.

While vaccinations protect us from the worst effects of Covid-19, other measures, such as mask use and working from home, help to prevent the virus from spreading in the community.

