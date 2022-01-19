The doctor explains that humans have tiger-like stripes on their skin, and TikTok goes crazy.

A doctor has taken to social media to explain that humans have tiger-like stripes, and TikTok has gone crazy since learning about it.

You, too, have these stripes.

A doctor has taken to TikTok to share some strange news about human anatomy, and it has to do with your skin.

Dr. Karan Raj, a social media educator and NHS surgeon, started his video by reacting to a video of a baby with stripes that looked like marbled skin.

He later clarifies that this was not photo-shopped or altered in any way, and that we all have stripes.

Yes, you are one of them.

“In case you didn’t know, all humans have stripes,” Dr. Raj explains.

Blaschko’s Lines are a set of lines that follow a specific pattern.

“They’re usually invisible to the naked eye and only visible when exposed to UV light.”

He goes on to say that the lines in the picture don’t follow any arteries, veins, nerves, muscles, or other body systems.

They form inside the womb, and as an embryo develops, “different cells move around taking different routes,” and as a result, these lines are said to be the trail that these cells leave – which is actually quite lovely when you think about it.

He goes on to say that while some medical conditions are visible to the naked eye, the vast majority of us will never see it.

The stripes run up and down your arms and legs, around your head and torso, according to MentalFloss, who write about everything from health to history.

According to them, a German dermatologist named Alfred Blaschko reported in the early 1900s that “many of his patients’ rashes and moles seemed to follow similar formations, almost as if they were tracing invisible lines.”

These lines, on the other hand, did not follow nerves or blood vessels.

They didn’t represent any known system of the body.”

“Most people will never be able to see their own stripes,” they add.

There are dozens of skin conditions that follow these lines, according to Blaschko, but the majority of them affect patches of skin or the entire body.

