The drop in Covid cases suggests that the Omicron wave has peaked, according to daily infection data.

Data on daily infections shows that the Omicron wave has peaked, based on a decrease in Covid cases.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty has urged the nation to ‘keep our guard up,’ urging those who have not been vaccinated to come forward to protect themselves and others.

A total of 129,587 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in the UK, down from 50,000 the day before and indicating that the Omicron wave may have peaked.

While the number of infections in the UK reached a new high on January 4, cases have dropped in six of the last seven days.

Over the last seven days, 1,038,500 cases were reported, a 19% decrease from the previous week.

On Wednesday, the number of people in UK hospitals being treated for Covid fell slightly to 19,735.

Meanwhile, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), an estimated 4.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending January 6, up from 3.7 million the week before.

Infections increased in all four countries, with the highest prevalence of Covid-19 in England, where one in 15 people was estimated to have the virus – the equivalent of 3.7 million people, up from 3.3 million a week earlier.

In other countries, the prevalence was estimated to be one in every twenty.

Infections in Wales have increased from around 157,900 to 169,100 people week on week, while Scotland has increased from 238,000 to 297,400, and Northern Ireland has increased from 72,900 to 99,200.

Around one in 15 people in London, where the Omicron wave first took hold in the UK, were likely to have had Covid-19 last week, down from a high of one in ten in the week ending December 31.

According to the ONS data, this is the only part of the country that has seen a clear drop in infections, though the trend in eastern England is “uncertain,” with levels remaining unchanged week on week at one in 20 people.

The figures show that “we still need to keep our guard up,” according to England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty.

“Please come forward if you have not had your first, second, or booster vaccine; they protect you and those around you,” he said.

The government also announced that 398 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of people who have died to 151,007.

According to separate ONS statistics, there have now been 176,000 deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Daily infections data: Fall in Covid cases suggests Omicron wave has peaked