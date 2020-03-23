the drug tested on a large scale against coronavirus

As research on a vaccine continues, chloroquine brings promising results against the coronavirus. The drug is currently undergoing emergency assessment to obtain reliable data.

[Mise à jour le 22 mars 2020 à 17h24] Chloroquine, an antimalarial, has given hope of “healing” for several days and is now facing numerous studies to allow obtaining relevant scientific data against the coronavirus. Olivier Véran, Minister of Solidarity and Health, explained in his press point this Saturday March 21 that the study of Professor Raoult, initiator of research, would be tested “on a larger scale”: “I asked that Professor Raoult’s study be reproduced […] in other hospitals, by other independent teams. I am that extremely close. ” The minister said he hoped to have results within a fortnight. These comments follow those of Jérôme Salomon who indicated on Friday March 20 that France had requested “an emergency assessment” for “quickly acquire reliable scientific knowledge on the effectiveness or not of these molecules“It should also be noted that the French laboratory Sanofi undertook on Tuesday March 17 to supply millions of doses of the antimalarial Plaquenil, which could potentially treat 300,000 patients. Since production is considered” inexpensive “, the quantity could increase very rapidly .

The boss of the senators Les Républicains Bruno Retailleau also wondered about France Inter on the non-use of the drug for the moment and asked the government not to “fall behind” before adding “chloroquine, why not It has an advantage, it is not expensive. (…) Perhaps it should simply be prescribed in a hospital setting. But the prescription must be widened immediately. the director general of health says to all hospitals in France: go ahead! Anyway what do we risk? People die. “

Note that this French study will join the European Discovery test that the medical research institute is conducting as part of the multidisciplinary Reacting consortium. The government confirms that the accelerated authorization of a large randomized clinical trial supervised by Inserm will be granted on Tuesday. This vast research should concern around 800 French patients and some university hospitals for the moment. Concretely during this trial, the patients will be divided into five groups: a placebo group treated for symptoms only, one to test the effectiveness of an anti-HIV drug (Kaletra), another which will associate it with interferon beta to modulate the immune response, a fourth to check the effect of an antiviral developed against the Ebola virus (Remdesivir) and therefore one for chloroquine. We will have to be patient to have concrete results since we are announcing a six-week deadline.

A promising study in Marseille

In France, everything started with Professor Raoult, director of the IHU Méditerranée Infection in Marseille. For six days, the latter injected about twenty patients with Covid-19 with a dose of 600 mg / day of Plaquenil (the name of the drug marketed with a molecule derived from chlorinequine). “It is spectacular, the average viral load with this virus is normally 20 days. […] Patients who have not received Plaquenil are still 90% carriers of the virus after six days, while those who received treatment are 25% positive, “explained the doctor on March 16, 2020. The director of the IHU associated with chlorine a treatment of azythromicyne “to avoid secondary bacterial infections”.

If in France this study starts from Marseille, studies have already been carried out in China, Iran, South Korea, Saudi Arabia. In an interview with Marianne, the Professor also expresses his annoyance: “The fact of ignoring what the Chinese said about chloroquine is delusional. They were the ones who had the patients to experiment, not us.” A team of pharmacologists from the University Hospital of Qingdao (Shandong Province – China) has recently made spectacularly enthusiastic announcements: “It has been shown that chloroquine phosphate has apparent efficacy and an acceptable safety against pneumonia associated with Covid-19 in multi-center clinical trials in China, “they published. Mr. Raoult believes with Le Monde that there is no obstacle, from a clinical point of view, for the molecule to be inserted into treatments. “In China, Iran, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are already part of the therapeutic protocols, advised by experts, some of them world renowned. There is an urgent need to organize such recommendations in France, and that’s what I suggested to the health authorities, “he said.

Too risky use now?

Proof of the government’s caution, the extended trials desired and authorized by Olivier Véran will be carried out with an independent team from Professor Raoult. Be that as it may, one opinion seems to be shared by a good number of health professionals: chloroquine should not be judged, for the moment, as a miracle drug against the coronavirus. It should also be borne in mind that chloroquine can cause serious side effects if overdosed or misused. Very negative reactions are feared when interacting with other medicines, especially for patients in intensive care. The molecule would cause in particular in bad dosage: nausea, vomiting, affections of the immune system, gastrointestinal affections, liver or even hematological disorders.

The lack of supervision of the first clinical trials is particularly criticized. “The development of the drug is framed for patient safety and public health. Bypassing it thus is a return to the Middle Ages of the drug. It is irresponsible and serious”, a tweeted Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of globel health in Geneva.

Faced with his detractors, Didier Raoult replied in Marianne: “Chloroquine is very well known. […] Ocular side effects never happen with prescriptions of about ten days like those we would be dealing with coronavirus: they occur after five years, in 1% of patients. There may, in fact, be contraindications with Cordarone [Ndlr : médicament pour le coeur]. But all this is very derisory compared to the positive effects that this drug could bring us. “, He argues. And the professor to assure:” The real risk would rather be to test new molecules of which we do not know the toxicity.”

Trump already wants to put chloroquine on the market

The American president obviously does not bother with the same precautions as those put forward by the French health authorities. This Thursday, March 19, Donald Trump assured that health authorities had “approved” the use of chloroquine, which he said “showed very very encouraging preliminary results”. And to add, during a press conference: “We will be able to make this medicine available almost immediately”. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) however qualified the remarks of the American head of state. “The president has asked us to take a closer look at this drug. We want to do this by setting up an extensive and pragmatic clinical trial,” said the FDA, saying above all that it guarantees the marketing of ” safe and effective products. “

This decision taken by the United States is the direct consequence of the study and the promising results of Professor Didier Raoult who confirmed it and who obviously welcomed this decision in his interview for Marianne: “I am happy as an individual, but especially for the United States and potentially saved lives. ” The United States also learned of the tests very quickly thanks to live statements on Fox News from Gregory Rigano, a member of Stanford University of Medicine.