The easy at-home test that can predict whether or not you’ll get skin cancer

This simple at-home test can tell you how likely you are to develop skin cancer.

All you have to do is roll up the sleeves of your shirt or cardigan and you’re done in less than two minutes.

Non-melanoma and melanoma are two types of skin cancer.

Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are non-melanoma skin cancers that grow in the upper layers of the skin and are diagnosed 147,000 times per year in the UK.

Melanoma is a less common cancer, with only 16,000 cases diagnosed each year, but it is the most dangerous and has a proclivity for spreading throughout the body.

Skin cancer is caused by exposure to the sun in the vast majority of cases.

However, the amount of time you spend in the sun does not always indicate your skin cancer risk.

Instead, it’s your skin’s appearance.

SkinVision, a skin-monitoring app, has a quick and simple way to assess your risk of skin cancer.

The procedure entails counting the number of moles and freckles on the arm’s skin.

Follow these steps to get started:

Make a test area out of your right arm.

Most people have access to this, and you can easily see it.

It was also discovered to be highly predictive in both men and women.

Moles of all sizes, shapes, and colors should be sought out.

You should count them even if they are small (like a freckle).

You may also notice some skin discolorations; note them down, but they may be difficult to count unless they are very noticeable.

Begin counting at your wrist and work your way up the arm to the elbow.

Count the length of the arm all the way up to the point where it meets the shoulder.

You should use a mirror to see the back of the arm if necessary.

Make a mental note of the number, then double-check it.

The following are the outcomes:

7 moles or less

This number indicates that you have fewer than 50 moles throughout your body.

This indicates a low risk of melanoma, but you should still keep an eye on any moles you have.

7 to 11 moles

On your body, you most likely have 50 to 100 moles.

As the number rises, so does your risk factor.

As a result, you should pay extra attention to the moles you have at this level.

There are more than 11 moles.

You’re in the highest risk group because you’re likely to have more than 100 moles on your body.

