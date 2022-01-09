The Education Secretary believes that isolation should be reduced to five days, as experts admit that the ominous Omicron death predictions were incorrect.

Isolation SHOULD BE REDUCED TO FIVE DAYS, according to the Education Secretary, because experts admit that the doomsday Omicron death predictions were wrong.

Nadhim Zahawi has become the first minister to advocate for reducing the period of isolation from seven to five days, which he believes will be “more beneficial.”

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said they want to review it, so we’ll stick to seven days,” the Education Secretary told The Sunday Times. “But if they review it and say they’ll bring it down to five days, that’s even better for me, it’s even more helpful.”

Mr Zahawi also told the newspaper that the UK is “watching the virus transition from pandemic to endemic.”

His remarks come after parents were urged to schedule vaccinations for their children as the official number of Covid deaths in the UK surpassed 150,000.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

According to a senior doctor, around half a million vaccination appointments for 12 to 15-year-olds will be made available online in England in January, with slots available at around 500 walk-in sites and 300 centers.

After revealing that nine out of ten Covid patients in ICU have not received their booster shot, the Health Secretary slammed “anti-vaccination fanatics.”

Sajid Javid wrote in the Mail on Sunday that a “shocking 70% of Covid patients taking up beds in intensive care were unvaccinated…” before calling it “disappointing” that tennis player Novak Djokovic is “fueling skepticism” about the vaccines.

Meanwhile, experts who had previously warned that Britain needed to take drastic measures or face tens of thousands of deaths have admitted they were mistaken.

Modelers who advise the government admitted that Omicron deaths this winter would be “substantially” lower than expected, owing to the strain being less deadly than previously thought, according to Mail Online reports.

The original models were created by Dr. Nick Davies and his team at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, assuming Omicron was equally lethal to the Delta strain.

“We now know that doesn’t seem to be the case,” he said.

