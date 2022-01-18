The effects of Viagra on your penis and how quickly it treats erectile dysfunction have been revealed.

The effects of Viagra on the penis and how quickly it helps with erectile dysfunction have been revealed.

It’s the miracle drug for millions of men who can’t seem to “wake up.”

Men can return to the bedroom with confidence within half an hour of taking Viagra.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) affects men of all ages, but is more common in older men. Viagra is used to treat ED.

Half of all men between the ages of 40 and 70 are thought to have ED in some form or another.

The inability to obtain and maintain an erection is defined as a sexual dysfunction.

Since its introduction in 1998, Viagra has allowed millions of men to take control of their sex lives and enjoy a little more action in the bedroom.

Viagra became available over the counter in the UK without a prescription for the first time in 2018, making it even more accessible.

Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company, first discovered Viagra.

It contains sildenafil, an ingredient found in a number of other ED medications.

More than two-thirds of men who take the little blue pill benefit from it.

It has also shown promise as a heart medicine, suppressing abnormal heart rhythms and lengthening the lives of heart attack survivors.

Viagra may appear to be a cure-all for erectile dysfunction.

However, it is not suitable for all.

Men who take nitrates for chest pain should avoid Viagra, according to the NHS.

Men who have recently had a heart attack or stroke, as well as those who have a serious heart or liver problem, low blood pressure, or a rare inherited disease, should avoid taking it.

It’s also important to know that side effects like headaches, stuffy noses, and a temporary change in vision color are common, affecting about one out of every 100 men.

When a protein called cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) is released, it causes an erection.

cGMP relaxes blood vessel walls, allowing a rush of blood to flow into the penis, hardening it.

Phosphodiesterase-type 5 (PDE-5) is a protein that breaks down cGMP and thus stops the erection.

PDE-5 may act too quickly in people who have erection problems.

Viagra works by preventing the PDE-5 enzyme from doing its job.

It binds to PDE-5, preventing it from breaking down cGMP.

The penis will stay hard in this manner.

PDE5 inhibitors, such as Viagra (Sildenafil), are a class of drugs.

Men who want to improve their sexual performance are generally happy with the results they get from Viagra, according to research.

According to a study conducted by Superdrug Online Doctor, nearly 4,000 men with ED who…

