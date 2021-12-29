The ‘excessive’ 24-story tower planned for the Glasgow distillery is set to be decided today.

Council planners have requested that the application be denied because councillors want to hear from Brickland, the developer, and a hearing will be held in January.

Next month, a decision on plans to demolish most of a former Glasgow distillery and replace it with 182 flats in the city center is expected.

The bid of Liverpool-based firm Brickland to develop a site on Waterloo Street that includes the former home of Wright and Greig Ltd distillers should be rejected, according to council planners.

They claim the plans include a 24-story tower that is “excessive” and would have an “unacceptable impact” on the Glasgow Central conservation area.

However, at a meeting in November, councillors decided to give the developer a chance to present its case and voted to hold a hearing on January 11.

Brickland wants to demolish the B-listed distillers building and demolish unlisted buildings at 70-72 Waterloo Street.

The developer plans to keep “approximately the front third” of the listed building, as well as the facade, and build six flats alongside the new 24-story tower.

Although a tall building was permitted on the site, council planners said the current plan was “excessive in scale” and would violate rules requiring “special attention” to “preserving or enhancing the character of appearance” of conservation areas.

Some of the proposed flats would have an “undesirable” aspect onto neighboring buildings, affecting occupants’ residential amenity.

A proposed residents’ lounge and cafe for residents and the general public would also “detrimentally affect the amenity value of the space,” according to planners.

The hearing had been requested by Brickland, which claimed in its application to the council that the distillers’ building is “underutilized and requires significant investment.”

“When combined with the adjacent 70-72 building, the site provides a significant opportunity to create a new best in class residential-led mixed use scheme to serve the Glasgow city centre market, while retaining and enhancing the historic assets of the distillers building, which contributes to its uniqueness,” the statement said.

The proposal received 13 negative responses and nine positive responses.

The Blythswood and Broomielaw Community Council was “delighted” to see home plans, but stated that the structure “does not fit the locale” and described.

