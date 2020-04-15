The exercise with which you will burn calories in just 30 minutes

He busy pace of life carried by most of the Spanish population makes work the star of the week. And of course, when the only two days of rest come, the last thing you want is to exercise. We think that taking care of our body to stay in shape will take us a time that we do not have, but the reality is that with that you are able to make a hole for half an hour, you can be like a titan.

At least that’s what the two-time boxing champion and personal trainer thinks, Ngo Okafor. The specialist suggests that you can do a “decent” workout in 20-30 minutes. Firstly, the fact that you take this time out of your busy schedule is commendable, “so bravo,” he says.



“Feel comfortable. You don’t need to spend an hour in the gym to train well. If you do exercise smart, you can do a lot in 20 minutes, “says Okafor in ‘Insider’. For this, the boxer gives two great tips to maximize training in the gym:

-The most effective workout you must do to burn more calories in 20-30 minutes is a power circuit mixed with cardio.

-The idea is raise heart rate and keep it elevated throughout the workout.

Weights to increase metabolic rate

Lift weights to increase your basal metabolic rate. Okafor explains that while doing only cardio will burn calories at the moment, but you won’t burn much more later. But this is not only true with resistance training. “Although weight / strength training doesn’t burn as many calories as purely cardiovascular training while doing it, it does burn calories for an extended period of time,” he explains.

The most effective workout you need to do to burn more calories in 20-30 minutes is a strength circuit mixed with cardio

“This happens because muscle tissue breaks down during strength training and requires energy to rebuild. The process of rebuilding muscle tissue burns calories throughout the day, “he says.” combination of the two modalities training increases calorie burn, “he notes.

In this way, through strength training, you will increase your basal metabolic rate and, therefore, you will burn more calories simply by enduring this burning throughout the day, which is positive if you want to lose weight.

Training example

Okafor puts as example the following training what you can do in 20-30 minutes:

-Heating: five minutes on a cardio machine (aiming to burn 10 calories per minute).

It is important to learn to listen to the needs of your body and know when to rest if we have been training all week

-Exercise routine:

Squats – 20 repetitions

– 20 repetitions Lunges – 20 repetitions on each leg

Deadlift: 20 reps

Crunches – 20 reps

Leg raises – 20 repetitions

– 20 repetitions Three-minute cardio in one stationary bicycle: 30 seconds of slow pedaling followed by 30 seconds of fast pedaling (do three rounds of this interval)

You must try to do the whole circuit three times, using weights that pose a challenge for the last repetitions.

Let your body rest

The fact that you can exercise half an hour at the end of the day it doesn’t always mean you should. “Exercise is a stress for the body, and if you’re already straining your body, it may not be the best idea to add the pressure of having to exercise every day,” advises the personal trainer. Alice Liveing.

The important thing is to learn to listen to the needs of your body and know when to rest. If you need all the mental strength you can muster to hit the gym, you probably shouldn’t go, and definitely you are not doing the correct training if you fear so much.