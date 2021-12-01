The filming of Batgirl has begun in Glasgow, and the directors have shared some behind-the-scenes photos.

The filming of Batgirl has begun in Glasgow, and the directors have shared a photo from the set.

Glasgow is once again doubling as Gotham City for the massive HBO film that follows the filming of The Flash.

The much-anticipated new blockbuster film Batgirl has begun filming in Glasgow.

Glasgow Live first reported in August that the city would be doubling as Gotham City for the film, following closely behind The Flash, with principal filming set to begin in November.

That has indeed been the case, with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (of Bad Boys 4 Life fame) both posting on their Instagram pages yesterday (November 30) about the film’s production beginning.

Subscribe to Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Both shared a photo of a Hollywood clapperboard from the set of Officer Barbara Gordon’s – aka Batgirl’s – office, captioned “BATGIRL, DAY 1!!!” and a Bat emoji.

Leslie Grace (In the Heights) will play Gotham’s young female vigilante Batgirl in the upcoming DC film, who comic book fans will recognize as Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon’s daughter Barbara.

JK Simmons (Whiplash) will play Commissioner Gordon in the film, a role he also played in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) will play the villain Firefly.

Batgirl is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

Keep an eye on this space for updates on the film shoot as it takes over Glasgow!

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https