The first long-acting HIV injection has been approved: Here’s how it works.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has provisionally recommended injectable treatment for HIV-positive adults in England and Wales.

The NHS has approved the use of the first long-acting HIV injection.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has provisionally recommended injectable treatment for HIV-positive adults in England and Wales.

Patients with the condition may only need treatment six days a year thanks to the ground-breaking medication.

Here’s how the injection works, what it means for HIV-positive people, and how many people will be able to receive treatment.

People living with HIV are currently able to keep the virus at bay by taking antiretroviral medications on a daily basis.

The virus is pushed to such a low level in these tablets that it keeps HIV patients fit and healthy and prevents them from spreading the disease to others.

Patients who choose the treatment will receive two injections every one to two months instead of taking tablets every day.

The two injectable medications are cabotegravir (Vocabria) and rilpivirine (Rekambys).

After an initial oral tablet lead-in period, the drugs are administered in two separate intramuscular injections every two months.

In tests, the injections kept the viral load of HIV in the body at the same level as tablets.

The number of days treated will be reduced from 365 to six to twelve days per year with injectable medication.

For many people, taking HIV treatment six or twelve times a year rather than every day will make HIV care more convenient and less of a chore.

It will, however, necessitate a visit to a nurse or doctor every time a person requires an injection, which may or may not be appropriate for everyone.

The innovation is “incredible news,” according to Debbie Laycock, Head of Policy at HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust.

“People living with HIV in England and Wales will have access to the first long-acting injectable treatment as an additional treatment option on the NHS,” she said.

“We now have incredibly effective treatment, making HIV a manageable virus; however, because HIV is a lifelong infection, it is critical that treatment be as simple as possible.”

Madame Laycock.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

The first long-acting HIV injection has been approved: Here’s how it works.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

First long-acting injection for HIV approved: How the breakthrough treatment will work