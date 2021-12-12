The first Omicron patients are being treated in hospitals, as the minister warns that there will be 1 million cases by the New Year in a ‘race between booster and variant.’

The first Omicron patients are being treated in hospitals, as the minister warns that 1 million cases will be diagnosed by the New Year in a ‘race between booster and variant.’

This morning, it was revealed that BRITS are in hospital with the super-infectious Omicron mutation.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, confirmed that there are now patients on wards who have tested positive for the strain, and that there is a race to get all adults the booster.

He also expressed concern about an avalanche of cases that could affect millions in weeks, with the variant doubling every two to three days.

“What we know, hence the concern,” he told Sky’s Trevor Phillips, “is that a third of infections in London are Omicron.”

“Reported tests show about 1,600 cases, but the number of infections in the community could be up to ten times higher.”

“It’s highly contagious, with a two-to-three-day doubling time.”

“Omicron will quickly become the dominant variant in the United Kingdom and, most likely, the rest of the world.”

“With the Kent and Delta variants, we’ve seen this movie before.”

“There are Omicron cases in the hospital.”

Even if the strain causes less severe illness, he warned that “exponential growth” could put a lot of strain on the NHS.

Meanwhile, two doses of the vaccine may not be sufficient to protect British citizens.

“It’s more infectious,” he admitted.

“Do the vaccines work? We now know that two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca are insufficient – they only protect to around 30% – but the booster brings us back up to where we were.”

By the end of the month, health officials expect one million Omicron infections.

“We now have a variant that is so infectious that it will take over and grow exponentially,” he said.

“By the end of December, you’ve reached a million infections.”

“One percent [of infected people who develop severe illness]equals 10,000 people in hospitals.”

“Three days later, it’s 2m, three days later, 4m, and three days later, 8m.”

“Even if it’s 50% milder than Delta, the numbers are massive.”

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience yet, download our fantastic, new, and improved free App.

Click here for iPhone, and here for Android.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSun. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comthesun.