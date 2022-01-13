The first Omicron symptom you should pay attention to – and how quickly it appears

OMICRON is now the most common Covid strain in the UK, but its symptoms are different from those of previous variants.

The majority of people who contract Omicron say it feels like a cold, but there is one early symptom that should not be overlooked.

One of the first signs of Omicron, according to doctors, is a sore throat.

According to experts, you’ll know if you’ve caught the bug in 48 hours.

While a sore throat is a common symptom of a cold, it’s critical that if you have a sore throat or are feeling unwell, you get tested to make sure it’s not Covid.

You’ll be able to keep the disease from spreading to others this way.

Omicron is milder than other Covid strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

The three main symptoms of coronavirus, according to the NHS, are a new persistent cough, a loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature.

According to data from an Omicron outbreak in Norway, 72% of those who tested positive had a sore throat.

The symptoms lasted about three days, according to the patients.

Dr. Jorge Moreno, who works at an outpatient clinic in Connecticut and is an assistant professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, says that the majority of patients who come in have the same problem.

Most people who test positive have a dry, sore throat that causes sharp pain when they swallow, he told Insider.

“It’s a noticeable symptom.”

It’s not like a minor irritation in the throat.

“If they’re reporting it, it’s because their throat feels raw,” he explained.

The symptoms aren’t as bad for people who have been vaccinated, according to Dr. Moreno, and the illness is similar to a mild cold for the majority of people.

“They’re ready to go back to exercising or doing their regular activity a couple of days later,” he added.

The symptoms highlighted by the NHS are no longer the main signs to be aware of, according to data from the ZOE Symptom Tracker app.

Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London and the head of the department of…

