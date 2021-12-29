The first sign of an Omicron infection could be found in your BED.

In your BED, you might notice the first signs of an Omicron infection.

One of the first signs of the Omicron Covid variant is that it can wake you up in the middle of the night.

The rapid spread of the new mutation has had Britons on pins and needles for the past month, with many keeping an eye out for any signs of illness.

Daily Omicron cases in the UK have been at record highs, prompting Prime Minister David Cameron to consider possible restrictions if the NHS is threatened.

However, a series of shocking studies have revealed that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Covid booster shots, which are given to half of the population in the UK, protect against Omicron.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that getting vaccinated is critical to Britain’s survival during the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

As the vaccine battles Omicron, scientists are piecing together more pieces of the Omicron puzzle.

Doctors in South Africa, where Omicron first appeared, explained that those infected with the new strain have reported a specific symptom when the lights go out.

Those infected with Omicron frequently report night sweats.

Even if the room you’re sleeping in is cool, it can leave your bedsheets and nightwear damp, if not soaking wet.

Patients were suffering from “those kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes,” according to Dr Amir Khan, who spoke to Lorraine on ITV.

He said that if people were aware that symptoms like night sweats could be caused by the Omicron variant, they would be more likely to get tested.

For all the latest news and stories, visit our Omicron Covid live blog.

“They may not be able to book a PCR test if they go onto the NHS website and say I’ve got night sweats and muscle aches,” Dr Khan explained.

“In order to keep track of these symptoms, we need to use the NHS website.”

The three classic Covid symptoms are a dry, continuous cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste or smell, according to the NHS.

Experts are now urging the NHS to change its official list of symptoms, as reports of indicators that are different from those seen in other variants continue to emerge.

“The symptoms that are coming out of South Africa by doctors who are looking after Omicron patients show these five new symptoms,” Dr Khan said.

“A little scratchy…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.