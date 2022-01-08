The five messages your vagina is trying to send

VAGINAS come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and no two are alike.

They assist us with everything from sex to periods, but there are some telltale signs that your vagina is attempting to communicate with you.

It’s crucial not to compare your vaginal appearance to that of others.

This is due to the fact that what is normal for you may not be normal for others.

However, there are five warning signs to look out for that may indicate you need to see a doctor.

It could be as simple as the laundry powder you’re using, or sensitivity to a shower gel or new product, if you’re experiencing a burning or itching sensation down below.

However, according to the NHS, if your vagina is itchy, you may have vaginitis.

Shaving or putting certain creams or solutions down below can cause genital itching.

Yeast infections, lice, eczema, and sexually transmitted infections are some of the most common causes of itching.

Most ailments can be treated with over-the-counter medications, but if you suspect you have an infection, you should see a doctor or health care provider.

“Itching can be part of a generalised skin problem, such as eczema,” said Dr Suzy Elneil, a consultant in urogynaecology and uroneurology at University College Hospital, London.

It could also be a symptom of something else, like lichen sclerosus.

“All of these conditions require treatment, so if the itch lasts longer than a month, see a doctor or a gynecologist.”

They must see the vulva, perineum [the area between the vagina and the anus], and vagina directly.”

“Vaginal discharge (mucus or secretions) is normal,” according to the NHS, “and the texture and amount of discharge can vary throughout your menstrual cycle.”

“If your normal vaginal discharge changes color or smells, this could be a sign of infection, so see your doctor.”

Because your vulva contains a number of glands, including oil glands, you may notice small bumps that feel like a spot is forming from time to time.

Bumps on the bottom can indicate sexually transmitted infections like genital warts and genital herpes.

If you have genital warts, the lumps will most likely be small, flesh-colored, and cauliflower-like.

Using a razor to remove hair can also cause bumps, which is referred to as shaving rash.

A bump down there could be due to a Bartholin’s cyst.

