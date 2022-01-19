The five most common Omicron symptoms

The five symptoms that are more common in cases of Omicron

We’ve grown accustomed to keeping an eye out for coughs, fevers, and a loss of smell or taste.

However, the symptoms that Covid inflicts on its victims have evolved as well.

New research has revealed the symptoms of the Omicron variant, which is the most common in the UK.

Omicron differs from Delta, the previous dominant Covid strain, according to a report based on more than 260,000 patients from the UK Health and Security Agency.

It was discovered that people with Omicron had a higher rate of sore throats than those with Delta, with 53% compared to 34%.

The following are the symptoms that are more likely to be reported by Omicron patients:

These aren’t the “most common” symptoms; rather, they’re the ones that are occurring more frequently than before.

Rashes, nausea or vomiting, and fatigue were reported in a similar proportion of people infected with Delta or Omicron, according to the study.

Those with Omicron, on the other hand, were less likely to experience some of the most common Covid symptoms.

Changes in consciousness, loss of appetite, shortness of breath, and red or irritated eyes were among the symptoms.

Loss of smell or taste, which has previously plagued millions of Covid patients, showed the most significant difference.

Only 13% of Omicron patients lost their sense of smell or taste, compared to 34% of Delta patients.

Another study led by Oxford University and the Office for National Statistics found an increase in reports of sore throats and a significant decrease in loss of smell and taste.

However, according to the UKHSA, sore throats are more common in the general population, which could explain the increase in Omicron patients.

UKHSA reported that headaches, runny noses, and sneezing were less common in Omicron patients.

However, according to data from another symptom tracking study, these are currently among the most commonly reported virus symptoms.

According to the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, the most common symptoms reported by app users with positive tests include headache, runny nose, fatigue, sneezing, and sore throat.

According to the ZOE team, which is led by King’s College London, 52.5 percent of people experiencing new “cold-like” symptoms are likely to have Covid.

People with Omicron had the same number of symptoms as people with Delta (four), according to the UKHSA report.

It made no mention of the severity of the illness.

However, Omicron is milder, according to a slew of studies…

