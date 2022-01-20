The five Omicron signs that your child requires immediate assistance

The 5 Omicron signs that your child requires immediate assistance

CHILDREN HAVE RETURNED TO SCHOOL AFTER THE CHRISTMAS BREAK, and many parents are discovering that their children are infected with bugs.

It’s possible that Covid is to blame if your child comes home with a sniffle, a headache, or seems under the weather.

Cases in the United Kingdom have increased slightly after plummeting from record highs in recent weeks.

This appears to be related to schools reopening and children spreading the virus.

The variant has been shown to be milder, especially in those who have been vaccinated, but it can spread quickly, putting classrooms at risk.

This is why it’s crucial to keep an eye out for symptoms in children that could indicate Covid and to continue testing to be certain.

“The ZOE data is already showing an uptick in symptomatic cases in children due to the back to school effect,” says Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid Study app, of the latest findings.

“With cases still high and restrictions lifted, we’ll just have to hope that people stay sensible, that their households are triple-vaccinated, and that everyone knows to isolate and self-test when they have cold-like symptoms, regardless of official advice.”

There are approximately 20 warning symptoms that appear on a regular basis in adults and are useful to be aware of in children.

However, there are a few extras to be aware of in children in case they need to take a test.

Runny noses, low-grade fevers, croup, coughing, and rashes have all been reported by parents and doctors.

“I follow up on our most high-risk preterm babies,” Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said.

“The vast majority of the patients in my clinic have had Omicron in the last four weeks – or their families have – and none of them have been harmed.”

“In fact, the majority of the mothers are complaining of a runny nose, being a little off their feet, and a low-grade fever.”

“We need to keep an eye on this, but the picture from around the country right now is reassuring.”

In comparison to Delta, Omicron is thought to be milder, causing a cold-like illness with fewer coughs in adults.

