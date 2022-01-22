The four factors that can predict your risk of a long Covid have been discovered.

The four factors that can predict your risk of long-term Covid have been discovered.

MORE THAN THE VIRUS, LONG COVID, has perplexed scientists.

Millions of people are dealing with the long-term effects of Covid illness, with no clear answers as to how to get their symptoms to go away.

Long Covid is thought to affect 1.3 million people in the United Kingdom, or one in every 50 people.

Long Covid rates are at an all-time high, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics, which were collected in the month of December 6.

Long Covid, according to 809,000 people, had a negative impact on their day-to-day activities.

The most common symptom is fatigue (51%), followed by loss of smell (37%), shortness of breath (36%), and difficulty concentrating (28%).

Now, researchers from the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle, Washington, claim to have identified four key factors that could aid in predicting who will develop the disease.

These can be found at the time of the Covid diagnosis.

It’s as follows:

These were dubbed “PASC factors” by the researchers, as Covid is sometimes referred to as Post Acute Sequelae of Covid-19 (PASC).

“Identifying these PASC factors is a major step forward,” said Dr. Jim Heath, president of ISB and co-corresponding author of a research paper.

“Not only is it important to understand long COVID and how to treat it, but it’s also important to know which patients are at the greatest risk of developing chronic conditions.”

A previous study discovered that having five or more symptoms in the first week of coronavirus infection predicted a longer battle with long Covid.

Obesity, asthma, advanced age, and female gender are all risk factors, according to data from the Covid Symptom Study app.

Long Covid is most common in women and Brits aged 35 to 69, who live in poor areas, work in health and social care, and have a disability, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The researchers in Seattle took blood and swab samples from 309 Covid patients in order to look for patterns in those who had long-term problems with the virus.

According to Dr Yapeng Su, a co-first and co-corresponding author of the paper, the first thing they discovered was that viral load was “strongly associated with certain long Covid symptoms” months later.

When someone first gets sick from Covid, the viral load can be measured.

It refers to the total number of viruses found in a person’s body.

Second, researchers discovered that the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is reactivated early after Covid, which is linked to long-term COVID symptoms.

EBV is a common virus that most people contract as children and that causes symptoms for two weeks.

The virus transforms into

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.