The future pizzeria opens, and it’s unlike anything else – from the menu to the decor.

On the fourth floor of the posh retailer, Pizza Pilgrims has opened a new sustainable 108-cover pizzeria that promises to bring a taste of authentic Napoli to the central London store – even if some of the ingredients are closer to home.

Guests will be greeted by a three-metre hydroponic basil tunnel, which was created in collaboration with herb supplier Harvest London.

The hydroponic system saves over 250,000 air miles for Pizza Pilgrims each year as a key ingredient for Neapolitan pizzas.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with Wild Farmed, all pizza dough will be made with only regenerative UK wheat, a technology developed by Andy Cato of Groove Armada fame.

Fior di Latte mozzarella, made in the UK with local milk and a traditional Italian process, and Cobble Lane Cured sustainable British charcuterie will be among the other locally sourced ingredients.

The upholstery at the table has been replaced with fully vegan Pinatex, a leather substitute made from pineapples, and the tabletops are made from reclaimed plastic waste.

Reclaimed wood was used for the floors, and 2,000 recycled glass water bottles were used to create a giant wall mural of the bay of Naples.

Drinks will be served from fully reusable kegs, with no single-use packaging, at the open-style craft beer bar, which is a collaboration with London Brewery Gypsy Hill, while the newly formulated wine list includes a selection of sustainable wines stored in a cave in the Chiltern Hills.

Wild Mushrooms, Truffled Ricotta and Burrata, British Wagyu Beef with Mozzarella and Poponcini Peppers, and a Smoked Salmon Everything Bagel Pizza are among the new additions to the menu, which will be exclusive to Selfridges.

“The Pizza Pilgrims Selfridges project is our first major step in the direction of creating more sustainable pizzerias,” co-founder Thom Elliot said.

We are eager to learn because we have no other option.” “From working with forward-thinking food producers who are developing amazing innovations to looking at the way we build with more sustainable materials and recycled furniture, we are eager to learn because we have no other option.”

