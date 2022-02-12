The Glasgow neighborhood that bears the odd name of a 19th-century Swedish opera star

The bizarrely named Glasgow district after a 19th century Swedish opera star

Rebecca Ferguson played the world-famous opera singer in the film The Greatest Showman, but she is also immortalized in Glasgow’s streets.

It’s one of Glasgow’s most perplexing mysteries: how did the Jenny Lind area, a modest estate south of the Clyde, come to be named after a 19th-century Swedish opera star?

The area, which was largely built in the 1920s, was once part of the Maxwell family’s Pollok Estate farming land, where Swedish Nightingale Jenny Lind stayed in one of their farmhouses.

The landowners decided to rename the inn after Jenny after her visit.

Unfortunately, the specifics of her visit are unknown; all that is known is that she stayed there for the night at some point during her career.

By the turn of the century, landowner Sir John Stirling Maxwell had reached an agreement with the local authorities to build houses “south of Jenny Lind.”

Johanna Maria “Jenny” Lind was a celebrated 19th-century opera singer who rose to prominence following her appearance in Der Freischutz in 1838.

Jenny began singing onstage at the age of ten, after the Royal Swedish Opera discovered her.

Her vocal range was impressive, and the accomplished soloist frequently composed her own material.

During the 1840s, she was in high demand for roles that required her to mingle with European high society.

Jenny came close to having a fairy tale romance when legendary Danish author Hans Christian Andersen fell in love with her, despite the fact that she did not reciprocate his feelings.

Jenny’s debut in the United Kingdom was attended by Queen Victoria, who saw all sixteen of Jenny’s performances at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London.

Queen Victoria is said to have been so taken aback during one act that she threw a bouquet at the vocalist’s feet.

Jenny, like many opera singers, left the stage at the age of 29.

In 1849, she made her final appearance in opera, in Robert le Diable, though she continued to perform all over the world.

She traveled to America in 1850 on the invitation of showman Phineas Taylor Barnum, and under his supervision, she performed nearly 100 concerts.

In 2017, a new version of this story was released.

