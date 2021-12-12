The Glaswegian who composed the score for Love Actually, the ultimate Christmas film

Love Actually is one of the most well-known Christmas films, starring Emma Thomson, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy, and Rowan Atkinson.

But did you know that the film (and its soundtrack) has a special link to Glasgow?

Actors, directors, and composers have been trying to outdo Love Actually year after year.

The award-winning ensemble cast festive romantic comedy quickly became one of the world’s most popular Christmas films, grossing (dollar)246 million worldwide.

Richard Curtis’ interconnected tales of romance and relationships, which premiered in 2003, were a smash hit with audiences, and it has gone on to become one of the most watched holiday films of all time.

Despite the fact that the film was set in London and the film’s big single, Too Lost in You, was provided by English girlband Sugababes, the film and its music have a special connection to Glasgow.

Craig Armstrong, the film’s composer, paid a touching tribute to his hometown when naming one of the film’s most memorable songs.

When we see Keira Knightley’s Juliet and her husband’s best friend Mark (played by Andrew Lincoln) in the unrequited love scene in Glasgow Love Theme, we cry.

Next time you watch it, pick up your ears – and a box of tissues – because it was written and produced right here in our own city.

However, if composer Craig hadn’t defied his teacher as a teen, the song might not have made it into the film.

Craig, who was born in Shettleston, was asked to audition for the Royal Academy of Music after being bitten by the music bug as a child.

“Don’t go wasting their time,” his deputy headmistress told him when he asked for a day off.

He went anyway, and the rest, as they say, is history in the making.

Craig began his career in the city, playing for local bands, after securing a place at the Royal Academy to study classical piano and violin.

After college, he worked as the in-house composer for the Tron theatre and later wrote songs for U2 and Massive Attack.

Nellee Hooper from Massive Attack gave him his big break.

