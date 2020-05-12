The government could DITCH its contact tracing app and start again

Britain could ditch its coronavirus contact-tracing app before it has even been rolled out nationwide, a senior government minister has admitted.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick revealed the app – being piloted on the Isle of Wight – may need to ‘adapt’ or ‘move to a different model’.

Fewer than 50,000 people living on the island, or 35 per cent of its population, have downloaded the app since the trial began last week.

But experts say around two-thirds of Britain – the equivalent of 40million people – will eventually need to install the app for it to work.

The app, which works using Bluetooth, alerts users if they have been in close contact with someone who has reported symptoms of COVID-19.

But its design has sparked privacy concerns, with officials admitting the ‘centralised’ NHS approach sees personal data stored in one database.

Other nations have adopted an app model which stores data in a ‘decentralised’ way, meaning the app does not harvest location data.

Google and Apple’s own decentralised tech has been adopted by European nations including Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.

Health chiefs – keen to roll the app out nationwide in the next week – are understood to be looking at switching to the system used by the two tech giants.

It comes after Boris Johnson last night turned the screw on Matt Hancock by vowing the government would increase daily testing to the hundreds of thousands.

The embattled Health Secretary will be tasked with delivering the Prime Minister’s ambitious goal – despite failing to hit his own 100,000 target for eight days in a row.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously said the app will be ready to be rolled out nationwide in mid-May.

On the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show yesterday morning, Mr Jenrick said that as far as he was aware, the government was not developing a rumoured second app.

However, he said: ‘We have an app that is being rolled out on the Isle of Wight but we are also paying attention to what is happening elsewhere in the world.’

Mr Jenrick was asked specifically three times by Mr Marr on whether the government is developing a second app.

He added: ‘As far as I’m aware, we’re not developing a second app but we are paying attention to other apps that exist elsewhere in the world.’

And Mr Jenrick said ‘obviously’ the government will change tack if it needs to ‘adapt our app, or move to a different model’.

The app – designed by NHSX – forms a key part of Downing Street’s three-step test, track and trace coronavirus battle-plan.

Leading scientists have repeatedly said a widespread testing and tracing regime is essential in squashing any infectious disease outbreak.

South Korea offered the world proof that the system works, bucking the global trend and opting against a lockdown in favour of the rigorous regime.

Fewer than 300 people have died from the virus in the Asian nation – despite it being one of the first places to suffer a large outbreak outside of China.

The NHS COVID-19 App requires smartphone users to download it and share data the moment they test positive or display signs of COVID-19.

It then sends a notification advising every mobile user who was in close proximity to them to self-isolate, in case the virus was passed on.

Concerns have been raised about its reliance on self-reporting and the risk it could be used to ‘prank’ people.

Users who download the app voluntarily opt-in to record details of their symptoms – a cough or fever – when they start to feel unwell.

Leading experts have said the UK is effectively the only country to use self-reporting, rather than verified tests, in its app.

Dr Michael Veale, a digital rights and regulation expert at University College London, said this was because Britain can’t get a test ‘turned around in a few hours’.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: ‘This is really a worry. In other countries we’re working with, they are very clear that self-reporting will not be allowed on their app.

‘It can be misused or used to prank or used to target people deliberately and put them into quarantine without them knowing.’

If the NHS collects the data it may be able to use it as part of wider contact tracing efforts as well as being able to detect local outbreaks using location data.

It comes after it was revealed last week health chiefs have paid an IT firm £3.8million to see if it can use Apple and Google software in the new contract tracing app.

NHSX asked the London office of Switzerland-based firm Zuhlke Engineering to help develop and support the app which is on trial on the Isle of Wight.

The contract includes a requirement to ‘investigate the complexity, performance and feasibility’ of using Apple and Google software in the new ‘NHS COVID-19’ app.

It comes after a survey revealed only 52 per cent of Britons would actually download the NHS contract-tracing app.

The same poll, carried out by Opinium for the Observer newspaper, found that fewer than half of Brits approved the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

But experts have said that around 60 per cent of the population – 40million people – will need to download the app to make the software effective.

And researchers at the University of Oxford believe that the app will only be effective when used by 80 per cent of the population.

Insiders on the app development team reportedly say it starts to become effective at reducing infections with take-up above 50 per cent.

With lower levels of usage, some scientists admit it may help to reduce the strain on the NHS by reducing the number of new cases each day.

But it would not necessarily crush the coronavirus crisis, which has officially killed at least 31,800 infected people in the UK.

Some 140,000 Isle of Wight residents were urged to download the app as part of a pilot study before it is rolled out across Britain.

A source close to Isle of Wight Radio says that it is estimated around 90,000 adult Islanders have mobile phones.

Fifty-thousand Islanders have downloaded the app, according to officials – giving an uptake of around 55 per cent.

Residents have complained the app is fraught with complications, such as that older phone models are not compatible.