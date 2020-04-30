The government is expected to approve the use of remdesivir, a medicine that is working well against covid-19 | Univision News Shows

the government promises to strive
to get the quickest
possible.
reporter: it looks like lightning
hope among so many bad
news related to the
coronavirus.
a medication that could
help those hit by
the covid 19.
said the highest authority in the
theme has a positive effect
in decreasing the time of
recovery and the status of
patients in care
intensive.
is an important thing,
we are noticing the study that
instead of fifteen days you can
leave in eleven days.
reporter: the results of
essays are published in
edic magazines after the
External expert review.
it never happened.
but fauci said that the
results were promising
that there is an ethical obligation of
immediately inform the group
placebo so they have access
to the medicine.
survived the virus and it
became a plasma donor.
for him the announcement is a great
News.
gives me hope because there is
many people who are in
very serious situation with this
virus.
They are in the hospital, a lot
people who are about to
death, right?
looking for any news,
medication, any …
procedure that can
help.
reporter: what the
doctor fauci who opens the door
to the fact that we have the
ability to treat the virus.
practical use is that if
there is enough remdesivir to
cases can already be used
this medicine for all
patients who need it.
who are the patients that are
more serious with this disease
to improve the diagnosis
dramatically and in a few days.
reporter: no medication
that has been approved by the
fda to treat coronavirus.
some think that this
be the first.
