The government may ‘pause’ the Covid vaccine mandate for NHS workers due to fears that 70,000 people would lose their jobs.

The government may ‘pause’ the Covid vaccine mandate for NHS workers due to concerns that 70,000 people would lose their jobs.

MPs are putting pressure on Boris Johnson, who are concerned that the April 1 deadline will cause more harm than good.

Fears of mass layoffs of more than 70,000 NHS workers have prompted the government to consider deferring plans for mandatory vaccination for health-care workers, as I can reveal.

Sources say the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) is “actively” considering suspending the controversial policy in the wake of dire warnings from hospital trusts and GPs about the severe impact of staff shortages on services.

From April 1, all employees who work with patients must have two vaccinations or risk being fired.

Because of the need for a gap between doses, anyone who does not receive their first dose by February 3 will be told they will be fired, with little chance of being rehired.

A pause would also help Boris Johnson avoid a confidence vote by his own party, with several Tory MPs vehemently opposing the compulsory vaccination plan for NHS staff, not least because of the impact a staffing crisis will have on their local hospitals.

New internal Whitehall documents suggest that two jabs would not be enough to deal with the Omicron variant, putting pressure on the PM and Health Secretary to halt the mandatory jabs program.

According to NHS England data, 80,092 NHS workers have not received a single dose of the Covid vaccine, and a Government impact assessment warns that 73,000 patient-facing workers have not been vaccinated.

Those who are exempt due to medical reasons will be able to keep their jobs.

It will be an act of “self-sabotage,” according to the Royal College of Nursing, at a time when the NHS is suffering from staff shortages.

One London trust alone has warned that it may have to lay off 1,600 people, and several trusts across the country have reportedly asked NHS England to lobby the DHSC to reconsider.

According to one government source, the government’s position hasn’t changed.

“We’re putting the policy into action right now.”

MPs, on the other hand, have seized on a previously unnoticed remark from Johnson, who told lockdown sceptic backbenchers that “we will reflect on the way forward.”

Mark Harper, a Tory backbencher and former Government chief whip, is the chairman of the

