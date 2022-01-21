The government’s decision to lift the Covid restrictions “will force clinically vulnerable people to rethink their lives,” according to the White House.

The government’s decision to lift Covid restrictions “will force clinically vulnerable people to rethink their lives,” according to the statement.

Douglas Kerr, who had a kidney transplant last year, said the announcement had left some members of his immunocompromised support group “in tears.”

Boris Johnson’s announcement on Wednesday that mandatory face masks will be scrapped from next week and self-isolation rules will be removed from March 24 left some members of his immunosuppressed community support group “in tears,” according to Douglas Kerr, 57, a supermarket worker from Plymouth, Devon.

“The immunosuppressed already have a lot on their plates, and this has thrown them off.”

Some of them are crying uncontrollably.

He told me, “I read through the comments on our group yesterday, and people are devastated.”

Mr Kerr, who is recovering from an infection he contracted after a kidney transplant last year, believes the move will force the 3.8 million people in England classified as clinically extremely vulnerable to reconsider their daily routines.

“I am the mother of four school-aged children in a young family.

He continued, “I now have to invent a new way of life.”

“The vulnerable have been ignored throughout the decision-making process.

And now we’ve been forgotten about once more.

The immunocompromised and clinically vulnerable are not overreacting; the removal of restrictions will force me to reconsider my lifestyle.”

Mr Kerr, who was recently admitted to hospital after contracting cytomegalovirus, said the government’s decision to lift restrictions as part of ‘Operation Rampdown’ would harm vulnerable people’s mental health.

“With these restrictions lifted, there will be an increase in mental health issues and high anxiety among the vulnerable,” he predicted.

“It’s too much, too soon,” says the author.

He claimed that several people he spoke with “said the exact same thing,” and that the Prime Minister pushed through the changes “to get people on his side — he’s trying to protect himself.”

Meanwhile, the Clinically Vulnerable Families group, which has nearly 5,000 members, has warned that the easing of restrictions in the coming months will force vulnerable people to “choose between their lives and livelihoods.”

