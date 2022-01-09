The Green Chef has a solution to the unrealistic pressures of January.

The Green Chef has a solution to the unrealistic January deadlines.

This year, the majority of us will forego making resolutions.

According to new research from Green Chef, a healthy recipe box service, Brits put a lot of pressure on themselves in January.

At this time of year, 37% of us feel obligated to make resolutions and goals that are expected of us.

Social media (31%) is cited as a contributing factor, as are examples set by family and friends (21%), and the media (17%).

Unsurprisingly, more than half (56%) say they won’t make a resolution this year because they don’t want to be disappointed if they don’t keep them (14%) or because they don’t want to make them while Covid restrictions are in place (12%).

Feeling healthier (61%) is the most motivating factor for keeping resolutions, followed by a sense of accomplishment (50%) and a sense of accomplishment (50%) respectively.

However, a third say they’ll be held back by a lack of time (32%), the costs of starting something new (30%), and a busy dating life (24%).

Worryingly, 19% say they’ve abandoned a resolution in the past due to the negative impact it had on their mental health.

Green Chef has teamed up with celebrity personality Chunkz to get people pledging realistic resolutions for 2022: “Hitting your goals isn’t easy, and for me, setting my personal goal of getting into a healthier routine with food required a lot of self-determination and help from friends and family,” says Green Chef.

By participating in this campaign, I hope to inspire others to be bold enough to make their own resolutions, no matter how big or small they may be.

I was only able to start my own health journey by changing my mindset. I knew I wasn’t as healthy as I could be, so this was my ultimate end goal – losing weight was just a bonus.

“My advice to everyone else on achieving their resolutions is to surround yourself with top-notch people who will be cheering you on from the sidelines.”

Second, write down everything – this could be a single goal or a series of goals, but writing them down helps you figure them out.

Then you can figure out what steps you need to take.

