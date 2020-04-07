The hangover drug shows further advantages in research.

A well-known hangover drug not only helps relieve pounding headaches, but also triggers profound changes that protect the liver, USC scientists report in new findings that could help prevent alcohol-related harm. The study focuses on dihydromyricetin ( DHM), also known as ampelopsin, an over-the-counter herbal remedy.

As researchers at the USC School of Pharmacy tried to understand how it works, their research revealed a number of metabolic changes that are responsible not only for headache relief but also for the liver. ”We know that DHM is the body helps metabolize alcohol faster, but how does it work? We have found that it activates a cascade of mechanisms that quickly clear alcohol from the body, ”said Jing Liang, clinical pharmacy research professor and the study’s author.

The study appears today in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, and the results support the benefits of DHM as a dietary supplement to offset acute alcohol-related effects and long-term risks.

In addition, the authors say that the substance is likely to have a wider use to help people cope with intoxication, alcoholism, and liver damage. Alcohol use disorders are the most common form of drug abuse.

About 88,000 people die each year from alcohol-related deaths – the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Worldwide, alcohol consumption contributes to 3 million deaths each year and is responsible for 5.1% of the global disease burden, according to the World Health Organization.

There is no effective therapeutic for the disease without major side effects. Meanwhile, exaggerated….