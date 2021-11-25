The ‘horrific’ new Covid variant is the most evolved ever and ‘could be worse than Delta,’ according to the researchers.

The ‘horrific’ new Covid variant is the most evolved yet and ‘could be worse than Delta,’ according to the researchers.

Experts have warned that the ‘horrific’ new Covid variant is the most evolved to date and may be even worse than Delta.

After rapidly spreading, Delta has forced several countries to reintroduce restrictions, and the UK has had to postpone Freedom Day in the summer.

While the number of cases is currently low, virologists have discovered that the B1.1.529 strain has 32 mutations.

Several of these could help the variant evade vaccines and spread faster, which is why, despite the low infection rate, it is a concern.

“I would definitely expect it to be poorly recognized by neutralising antibodies relative to Alpha or Delta,” said Prof Francois Balloux, Professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director, UCL Genetics Institute.

“At this point, it’s hard to say how transmissible it will be.”

“For the time being, it should be closely monitored and analyzed, but there’s no reason to be alarmed unless the frequency begins to increase in the near future.”

It has been discovered in South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong, and appears to be an offshoot of an older variant known as B1.1.

The lineage of Alpha, which forced the UK back into lockdown just before Christmas last year, included B1.17.

Only ten cases of the new variant have been discovered so far, but experts believe there are likely to be more.

It could cause problems if it is both better at evading vaccines and spreading faster, but experts have advised caution while it is being studied.

The infection was brought into Hong Kong by a traveler from South Africa, raising concerns that it could spread elsewhere.

Dr. Tom Peacock, an Imperial College virologist, tweeted about the discovery, claiming it was the first time he had seen two specific mutations in one variant.

The mutation profile of the coronavirus, according to the expert, is “really awful.”

“Export to Asia suggests this may be more widespread than sequences alone would suggest,” he added.

“Also, the extremely long branch length and incredibly high number of spike mutations suggest this could be a serious problem (predicted escape from most monoclonal antibodies).”

“It’s worth noting that this is at super low numbers right now in a region of Africa that is fairly well sampled, but it should be closely monitored due to that horrific spike profile (would guess that this would be worse antigenically than nearly anything else about).”

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, told MailOnline that the variant “looks like” it could be better at evading vaccine immunity.

“It’s always difficult to say just…,” he added.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]