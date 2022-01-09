The latest Omicron news: Daily Covid cases have dropped by 20%, and parents are being urged to schedule vaccines for their children.

A leading study has revealed that new Covid symptoms have surpassed traditional symptoms as the most common.

Because Omicron is now the most common variant in circulation, the most commonly reported symptoms come from Brits who have been infected in recent days.

The most common symptom of a positive Covid test is a runny nose, which affects 73% of people.

Headache (68%) is followed by fatigue (64%), sneezing (60%) and sore throat (60%) in that order.

The news comes as Dr Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick believes Omicron could be a ‘ray of hope’ in the fight against the pandemic.

“What you might see in the future is the emergence of a new variant that is less severe, and eventually, in the long run, Covid becomes endemic, and you have a less severe version,” he told Times Radio.

“It’s a lot like the common cold we’ve had for a long time.”

During the first lockdown, Boris Johnson is accused of personally attending a drinks party in the garden of No 10.

The Prime Minister’s office did not immediately respond to a report in the Sunday Times alleging that he and his wife Carrie attended the potentially rule-breaking event in May 2020.

According to three sources, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed officials with an invitation that included the phrase “BYOB,” which means “bring your own bottle” or “booze.”

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, is looking into the May 20 incident as part of her investigation into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events held in No 10 during the coronavirus outbreak.

Allegations of that gathering, which was said to have drew 40 people, surfaced this week when Dominic Cummings said he had warned at the time that the “socially distanced drinks” would most likely be against the rules and “should not happen.”

However, the front-page report claiming Mr Johnson was present will only add to the gravity of the allegations.

Brits have recently been able to enter the UK without having to undergo a Covid test if they are vaccinated.

The isolation rule, which required newcomers to remain isolated until their day two test results were received, has also been eliminated.

The rules for day two of the test will change starting tomorrow, saving families hundreds of dollars.

Brits will be able to take a lateral flow test instead of a PCR test starting at 4 a.m. tomorrow, with the former being significantly less expensive.

