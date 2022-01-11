The morning after pill, taken three times, may or may not prevent you from becoming pregnant.

You might not be able to get pregnant after taking the morning after pill three times.

For many women, the morning after pill has proven to be a reliable source of relief.

It is frequently sought after contraceptives fail, are forgotten, or are used in cases of assault.

The morning after pill is about as effective as the contraceptive pill or condoms, working around 98 percent of the time.

However, it frequently comes as a surprise to the 2% who fail.

There are three possible reasons why it will not work and will not prevent a pregnancy.

To begin with, it’s self-evident because it’s called the morning after pill, but you must take it as soon as you realize you might need it.

It’s best to take it within three to five days, but the sooner you do, the better.

It will not, however, work at all times during your menstrual cycle.

The morning after pill is only effective if it is taken prior to ovulation, when an egg is released from the ovary.

The pill will not work if the release has already occurred, as its goal is to delay it – and thus prevent fertilization until the sperm dies.

Ovulation occurs around two weeks before your period, in the middle of your cycle.

If a woman has a high body mass index, the morning after pill’s effectiveness may be reduced.

This is because it is more difficult to calculate a precise pill dosage.

According to the guidelines, if a woman weighs more than 70 kg (11 stone), the effectiveness of oral emergency contraception may be reduced.

These drugs may interact with it and prevent it from working properly if you are taking them.

We recently reported on a woman who revealed she gave birth to a lovely little boy despite taking the morning after pill.

The mother of one shared her story on her TikTok account, soholuxeceo, where it has received over 800,000 views.

Lacey claimed in the comments that the pharmacist who sold her the pill failed to inform her that it would not work if she was already ovulating.